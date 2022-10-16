Interesting! From Shilpa Shinde to Rubina Dilaik; Check out some of the most Controversial celebrities who have been part of Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has remained one of the most controversial and most talked about reality shows on Indian TV. Celebrities are giving in a lot of content in the house where there are already differences in the house.

Also read: OMG! Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Choudhary Chahar and Nimrit Kaur get into an verbal spat during a segment, Here’s what happened

Controversies and Celebrities go hand in hand on the show. These are some contestants who have been part of the show and have some controversies to their names.

1. Shilpa Shinde: Actress Shilpa Shinde was well-known for her role of Bhabhiji on the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain but quit the show a year later, claiming being mentally tortured by the producers. She was part of Bigg Boss 11 and and the won the show. She had many fights on the show with Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta.

2. Sunny Leone: Sunny used to be a porn star and was part of Bigg Boss 5. The actress managed to impress the audience and win the hearts of many. She entered Bollywood later and managed to create a name for herself there.

3. Armaan Kohli: Armaan Kohli was part of Bigg Boss 7 and he became known for his bad temper in the house and his closeness with Tanishaa Mukerji in the house. He also had to visit the police station over his argument with co-contestant Sofia.

4. Dolly Bindra: Dolly was part of Bigg Boss 4 and fought with almost all the contestants on the show. She was well-known for her heated argument with Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari and her line- Baap Pe Mat Jaana became her trademark. The actress is till date remembered for the same.

5. Rakhi Sawant: Rakhi Sawant has been known for her statements in the media and being part of the entertainment industry for a long time. On the show, she opened up to Jasmin Bhasin about her ex-husband Ritesh’s behaviour and how they didn’t have any marriage moments. She went on to add about his first marriage and how shattered she felt.

Along with them some other names that can be added to the list could be Vikas Gupta, Swami Om, Kavita Kaushik, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Rashami Desai among others.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! “One mustn’t lose hope and should work hard and shouldn’t put false allegations on,” says Rakhi Sawant in a recent interaction while talking about Bigg Boss, if she would enter the house and more

Credits: Times of India