OMG! Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Choudhary Chahar and Nimrit Kaur get into an verbal spat during a segment, Here’s what happened

Bigg Boss is one of the most talked about reality shows in Indian TV and ever since the advent of its 16th season, it is creating a lot of buzz around town and celebrities are giving in a lot of content in the house where there are already differences in the house.

Now, in the latest episode, Nimrit Kaur and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s spat got ugly during Shekhar Suman’s Big Bulletin segment. Priyanka was the first guest for this segment.

When Shekhar asked a question about Manya’s fight with Archana, and asked Nimrit’s opinion on it, she said that Priyanka’s involvement was unnecessary and only added more fuel to the fire in the fight that was over.

Priyanka said that she had to get involved since Manya was being illtreated and foul language was used for her and it wasn’t acceptable. Then things got ugly when Priyanka pointed out Nimrit’s mentality was being displayed and then Nimrit asked Priyanka to stop getting personal with her as she never judged her mind, heart or soul.

Credits: E Times, Times of India

