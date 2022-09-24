Interesting! Sirf Tum actor Raghav Tiwari to play Lord Rama at the Ramlila? Here is what you have to know

TV actor Raghav Tiwari who was last seen in Sirf Tum has been roped in by Lav Kush Ramlila Committee of Delhi to play Lord Rama at Delhi's Ramlila ground   

 

MUMBAI : TV actor Raghav Tiwari who was last seen in popular show Sirf Tum co starring Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh has been roped in by Lav Kush Ramlila Committee of Delhi to play the role of Lord Rama at the Ramlila which is scheduled to be held from September 26th onwards and will conclude with Dussehra on October 5th at the Red Fort Grounds.


Sharing his happiness to be a part of Ramlila, Raghav Tiwari was quoted saying as, “I feel blessed and honoured to be chosen to play such an iconic character. I grew up watching Ramlila in Jaipur and never thought I would play Bhagwan Ram one day. I am looking forward to it."


Raghav who has mostly acted in social dramas, will play a mythological character for the first time. He finds it interesting as well as challenging. Raghav, a staunch devotee himself, wants to follow a strict diet during the 10-day event. “Generally, I keep a fast for the 10-days of Navratri. But keeping the work mode in mind, I have decided to not fast but follow a satvik diet. So I will eat only fruits and boiled food so that I can save my energy to play the role and give it my best.”

 

Credit: ETimes

