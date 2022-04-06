INTERESTING! These Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actors share a COMMON connection and it's quite surprising

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently one of the most talked-about shows on small screens.

The makers are gearing up for 5 years which will change the entire narrative.

The viewers recently saw the exit of Sneha Namanandi aka Shivina from the show which came as a huge shocker for the fans.

With Shivina's death and the leap taking place, the viewers can expect fresh new drama along with more new characters entering the Kapoor and the Sood family's life.

Well, Ekta Kapoor has chosen some of the finest actors on small screens to play pivotal roles in the show.

Interestingly, not many are aware that the show marks the reunion of many actors after several years.

A lot of actors from the show have worked with each other in the past and once again collaborated for this grand project.

So, let's take a look at the list of actors who ended up reuniting once again for BALH 2.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar

The duo became a household name as Pankhuri and Aditya for their show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

After several years, Disha and Nakuul reunited once again for this show as a lead pair.

Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar and Alefia Kapadia

Interestingly, Alefia was also a part of Nakuul and Disha's show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. The actress also ended up working once again with this hit pair for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Ajay Nagrath and Vineet Kumar Chaudhary

Ajay and Vineet are playing the characters of Aditya and Shashi in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. However, this is not the first time when Ajay and Vineet have worked together. The duo starred in Sony TV's popular show C.I.D.

Isn't it amazing to work with your former co-stars?

