INTERESTING TRIVIA! Fans find COMMON SIMILARITY between Nandini, Priya and Meera's characters in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

 Meera, Nandini and Priya's characters are very different in their own space but this is a major similarity which all three share in the show. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 03:30
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms' Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly high on drama. 

The show is witnessing a lot of ups and downs in the story ever since Ram and Priya crossed paths after 5 years of separation. 

In the previous episode, the viewers saw that Ram and Priya had a major showdown after Pihu's truth was exposed. 

A lot of blame game is going on in the show. 

New truths about a lot of things are being exposed. 

While Nandini and Vedika fear getting caught, they are constantly planning and plotting against Priya to make sure they never get exposed. 

Meanwhile, Priya tells Pihu's truth to Ram and how Nandini knew about it. 

But things are not working in her favour. 

On top of all this, Vedika is brainwashing Ram and asking him to go a legal way to acquire Pihu's custody. 

While the drama will continue to entertain the viewers, we have an interesting thing to share about a few characters of the show which not many have noticed. 

We all know that Priya's mother Meera was abandoned by her husband Mahendra Sood. She raised all her daughters all by herself. Meera was always a single mother. 

Interestingly, Nandini also lost her husband in the show and she raised Shubham, Shivina and also Ram all by herself. 

Furthermore, the same thing continued with Priya too. 

When Priya was expecting Pihu, she was separated from Ram and she raised Pihu all alone till now. 

Meera, Nandini and Priya's characters are very different in their own space but this is a major similarity which all three share in the show. 

Three of them have been strong and independent mothers. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

