INTERESTING TRIVIA! Here's what we know about Kundali Bhagya's new entry Shaurya Luthra aka Baseer Ali

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and it's among the top shows on television. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.
Here's what we know about Kundali Bhagya's new entry Shaurya Luthra

Now, the track has taken a generational leap and many plot twists are seen post leaps and some new entries have made their way into the show. Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad are part of this show and the audience is intrigued with the new entries along with the original cast.

Now, the track has taken a generational leap and many plot twists are seen post leaps and some new entries have made their way into the show. Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad are part of this show and the audience is intrigued with the new entries along with the original cast.

Baseer Ali is making his acting debut with the show and here’s all we know about him.

1.       His Hometown-  (mostly) Hyderabad.

2.       Education- Ivy League Academy and St. Mary’s College Hyderabad.

3.       He was also a youtuber.

4.       He has been part of projects like Roadies Rising and Splitsvilla 10, Ace of Space 2.

5.       He was ranked Hyderabad’s most desirable man in 2017 by Times of India.

6.       He has joined Kundali Bhagya as Shaurya Luthra.

The fans would love to see him on TV after being part of reality projects.

Kundali Bhagya has remained one of the audience’s favorite shows and after the leap, with some new cast joining in, it will be very interesting to see how the masses react to it. Baseer, Paras and Sana are all promising actors and have their own fan following and the show has taken an interesting turn with the new entries.

