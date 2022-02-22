INTERESTING TRIVIA! THIS Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma star was a part of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin season 1

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's Naagin series has been working wonders on the small screens.

The TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has given chances to several TV actors whose careers reached new heights after starring in the Naagin series.

Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Sudha Chandran, Mazher Sayed, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Aashka Goradia, Rakshanda Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai, Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, Nia Sharam, Vijayendra Kumeria among others starred in pivotal roles from Naagin season 1 to season 5.

Well, apart from the lead characters, the show also had a great supporting star cast.

Not many are aware that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal was also a part of Naagin series. Yes, you heard it right!

Jennifer was seen in the first season of Naagin where she played the role of Pooja Sharma's mother.

We are sure not many are aware of this fact about Jennifer.

Jennifer is currently seen in Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma where she is portraying the role of Roshan Kaur Sodhi.

The actress is associated with the show ever since the beginning.

However, Jennifer had taken a break from TMKOC for two years when she delivered a baby.

Since 2016, she joined back the show's team and has been there till now.

Jennifer is paired opposite Balwinder Suri in the show who plays the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi.

