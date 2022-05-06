Interesting! TV celebs who found love before divorcing their exes

MUMBAI: Piyush Sahdev and Sehrish Ali are supposed to be the latest couple in TV town. He split from his wife, Akangsha Rawat in 2017. The formal divorce is yet to happen. It seems the marriage ended on an ugly note. Piyush Sahdev was allegedly in a relationship with a model after splitting from Akangsha Rawat.

Sirf Tum actor and TV hunk Vivian Dsena found love in Nouraan Aly a year back. Rumours of him being in love with an NRI girl had been doing the rounds since a year and a half. He was also linked to his Shakti co-star Garima Jain. Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee split in 2016 due to lack of compatibility. The formal divorce came through on December 18, 2021.

Karan Singh Grover got married to Bipasha Basu in 2016. The star fell in love with the actress in 2014 when they were shooting for Alone. It seems the budding friendship was the final nail in the coffin for Jennifer Winget – Karan Singh Grover’s marriage. The divorce came through in 2015.

TV star Avinash Sachdev was married to Shalmalee Desai. They divorced in 2018. In 2022, he split from his subsequent girlfriend Palak Purswani. It seems the two had begun dating in 2018.

The divorce of Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal is yet to be formalized. But both have alleged infidelity on one another. Karan Mehra has been linked to his Punjabi co-star Himani Parashar.

Credit: BollywoodLife