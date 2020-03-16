INTERESTING! What makes Shaheer Sheikh's chemistry with his co-stars a huge hit? Fans react

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one such actor of the television industry who doesn't need any introduction.

The actor has been in the showbiz world for several years and managed to establish a name for himself.

Shaheer had his own share of ups and downs in his career.

Also, his personal life was always in the limelight.

The actor was linked with so many of his co-stars, especially Erica Fernandes.

However, the rumours faded with time. Shaheer is now happily married to his longtime ladylove Ruchikka Kapoor.

Well, one thing about Shaheer which is always adored by the fans is his chemistry with all his co-actresses.

The actor has romanced so many beautiful divas of television and interestingly, Shaheer's pairing with each one of them became a huge hit.

Be it Sonarika Bhadoria, Rhea Sharma, Erica or even Hiba Nawab with whom he is presently seen in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa, the actor knows how to weave magic on-screen.

Shaheer has also collaborated with TV divas like Hina Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Surbhi Jyoti among others for music videos.

All the videos were a huge hit and Shaheer was appreciated for his chemistry with these divas.

And now, as Shaheer is gearing up for another music video with TV hottie Hina which is titled Runjhun.

The song is just a day away for its launch and fans are going gaga over this hot on-screen pair.

Twitter is filled with beautiful edits of Shaheer and Hina whom they fondly call Shahina.

Apart from this, they are also sharing amazing edits of Shaheer's previous music videos and romantic scenes from his shows.

Take a look:

And we’re getting a full blown ‘Janmashtami Dance Sequence’ from our own ‘Kanha n Sayuri’ that too on the famous ‘Radhey Radhey’ song ~~



My poor heart is jumping rn#ShaheerSheikh #HibaNawab #KriSa #ShaheerAsKrishna #WohToHaiAlbelaa @Shaheer_S @nawab_hiba pic.twitter.com/ax1Fbdo8qG — Payel Debnath Stan Of A Wanderer (@Payel_DNath) August 24, 2022

Back hug

Proximity

Aesthetic and cozy set up

His grip on her waist

Wet hair and Hina in black Saree, Shaheer in black



And the romantic tune



And I'm getting mad #Runjhun #ShaHina#ShaheerSheikh #HinaKhan @Shaheer_S @eyehinakhan pic.twitter.com/L9cTVyVuPw — Rio ⁷ (@Rio_ChaiPio) August 23, 2022

Sayu ws feeling so guilty but didn’t want to force him to forgive her.The way she said "I am sorry kanha.Maaf kar payega mujhe?"



Please a FL like Sayu is rarest who not only accepts her mistakes but also owns it. #ShaheerSheikh #HibaNawab #WohToHaiAlbelaa #KriSa pic.twitter.com/sMKqw0FRCY — MohuᵃᵈʳⁱLoml Kanha (@Shaheerparadise) August 24, 2022

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

