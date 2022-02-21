INTERESTING! When I returned from New York after my cancer treatment, I came in a wheelchair, but I did not walk out of the airport like that: Sonali Bendre

MUMBAI: It was recently announced that popular Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza and the gorgeous Mouni Roy would be seen as the judges on the show.

(Also Read: INTERESTING: There is nothing better I could have asked for to make a comeback on TV: Jay Bhanushali on returning as a host for DID Li’l Masters Season 5)

Another interesting update is that acclaimed Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has also joined the show and will be the third judge alongside Remo and Mouni. What’s more, is that DID Li’l Masters will also mark Sonali’s comeback as a reality show judge on Zee TV after 3 long years.

The actress, who quit India’s Best Dramebaaz (IBD) after she was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018, is back in action as a judge on Dance India Dance (DID) Li’l Masters Season 5. She says, “I have been away from the screen for nearly four years, but it seems like the whole world has changed since then. In fact, it has changed for everyone with COVID-19. I had to exit India’s Best Dramebaaz abruptly. With my comeback, it feels that I will complete a journey that I started in 2018.”

Speaking about her comeback, Sonali shared, “My body had gone through so much and I needed to recover, so I started focusing on regaining my strength. When I returned from New York after my treatment in December 2018, I came in a wheelchair, but I did not want to walk out of the airport like that. So, I held on to Goldie (Behl, her husband) and decided that I am going to walk out without a wheelchair. A reality show is physically demanding and one is expected to spend many hours shooting for it. So, I needed strength to be able to go out and do it. I feel my body has done well. I am now ready to go back and get to where I was. Yes, it's been a four-year pause, but I am back (smiles).”

Keep reading this space for more information.

(Also Read: Wow! Dance India Dance Little Masters 5 to go on air on this date?)

CREDIT: TOI