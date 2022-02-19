News

INTERESTING: Ye Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar actor Ankit Siwach opens up on taking a break from social media, says, “I deliberately did that because it was pressurizing for me”

Ankit Siwach started his career in 2017 with the show Rishton Ka Chakravyuh. He has come a long way since then. He will soon be seen playing the lead in the show Ye Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar opposite Swati Rajput.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2022 08:59 AM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Ankit Siwach started his career in 2017 with the show Rishton Ka Chakravyuh. He has come a long way since then. He will soon be seen playing the lead in the show Ye Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar opposite Swati Rajput.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Tanvi Memon bags Star Plus' upcoming show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar)

“Seeing the entertainment industry from the outside is different. But when you are a part of it everything changes. One thing I wasn't too comfortable with was with comparisons. People constantly compared me with other actors. I believe that when someone starts working, he/she wants to carve his own path and make his own journey," he says.

A few months ago, Ankit decided to take a break from social media. Ask him about this and he says, “I deliberately did that because it was pressurizing for me. For the past 4-5 months, I haven’t posted anything and I am fine with that. When I would see people doing things, which I didn’t enjoy doing, I would start questioning myself and wonder if it's fine to be this way. So one day, I just made up my mind and decided to stay away from social media. I wanted to see how life would be if there was no social media. I have realised that it's totally fine to be away from it at least for a while... I can concentrate more on other things."

Keep reading this space for more information.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ashish Bhargav roped in for Star Plus' upcoming show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar)

CREDIT: TOI

Tags Ankit Siwach Ranjita Sharma Patiala Babes Ek Baar Phir Tum dena saath mera social media Rishton ka Chakravyuh Ye Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar Swati Rajput TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See