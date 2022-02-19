INTERESTING: Ye Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar actor Ankit Siwach opens up on taking a break from social media, says, “I deliberately did that because it was pressurizing for me”

MUMBAI: Ankit Siwach started his career in 2017 with the show Rishton Ka Chakravyuh. He has come a long way since then. He will soon be seen playing the lead in the show Ye Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar opposite Swati Rajput.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Tanvi Memon bags Star Plus' upcoming show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar)

“Seeing the entertainment industry from the outside is different. But when you are a part of it everything changes. One thing I wasn't too comfortable with was with comparisons. People constantly compared me with other actors. I believe that when someone starts working, he/she wants to carve his own path and make his own journey," he says.

A few months ago, Ankit decided to take a break from social media. Ask him about this and he says, “I deliberately did that because it was pressurizing for me. For the past 4-5 months, I haven’t posted anything and I am fine with that. When I would see people doing things, which I didn’t enjoy doing, I would start questioning myself and wonder if it's fine to be this way. So one day, I just made up my mind and decided to stay away from social media. I wanted to see how life would be if there was no social media. I have realised that it's totally fine to be away from it at least for a while... I can concentrate more on other things."

Keep reading this space for more information.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ashish Bhargav roped in for Star Plus' upcoming show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar)

CREDIT: TOI