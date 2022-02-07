INTERESTING: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda REVEALS why he has been single all this while…

MUMBAI: Going by Harshad’s work profile, the Left Right Left actor hasn't been a part of shows which last for many years, unlike Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

He was always confident that he is going to enter a new show even though it was taking a leap.

Talking about his 'now' hit stint in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad says, “I knew what I was getting into, I knew what I had shot for but then at the end of the day, I wanted my work to do the talking because my saying anything would have been stupid. When I had shot for the leap of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai I was slightly nervous about the viewers’ reaction because we all had shot for a good show but then we were living in a bubble wherein we had liked the work, but the viewers’ verdict was still awaited.”

Harshad, who is single, and has been trending of late for his on screen chemistry with co-actress Pranali Rathod, tells us if there is any scope for real life romance. “People wanting to see Pranali and me together in real life will not help. Unki wanting se kuchh hoga nahi. I am absolutely single and want to concentrate on my work. Had I had the time to concentrate on other stuff, I would have not been single (laughs).”

