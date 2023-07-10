Irritated! Bigg Boss 17: Rajiv Adatia expresses annoyance over constant interference; Says 'Do din mein aadha footage aapne le liya'

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 started airing a few days ago, the program has become extremely captivating. While numerous rifts have also occurred, fresh relationships are slowly but surely being made within the house. Groups have already begun to take shape. Although Rajiv Adatia, an ex-contestant from Bigg Boss 15, dislikes the season of the show, the audience enjoys it.

Rajiv Adatia is a former Bigg Boss 15 participant. The reality TV star is renowned for being fairly candid in his social media posts about a variety of subjects. He is a die-hard Bigg Boss fan and has posted a video criticizing the show this season. Rajiv Adatia seems displeased in a video he filmed about Bigg Boss' persistent interference with the show.

Vicky Jain received instruction from Bigg Boss multiple times. Additionally, he made a few announcements for Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. Vicky and Abhishek Kumar's talks were made public by Bigg Boss. Rajiv expressed his irritation with Bigg Boss' repeated announcements in a video he made. He thinks that Bigg Boss restricts the contestants from playing the game how they want to and even corrects them if they do.

Audiences have so far seen the ferocious discussions and clashes between Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya on Bigg Boss 17. The co-contestants began to wonder about the nature of the couple's connection when they saw them reuniting after a brief separation. Sunny Aryaa and Arun Mashettey offer the show's comic relief, and Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui are seen developing a friendship. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are yet to feel their presence on the show, and Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are attempting to balance their relationship while also making new friends.

Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Navid Sole were all nominated contenders to go home this week.

Credit- Pinkvilla