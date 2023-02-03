From ‘iske dimaag me bohot problem hai’ to ‘Kapde pehenna hi chod do’, Uorfi Javed has to face many trolls

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi Javed is a television actress who has been a part of many popular TV shows. But, nowadays, she mainly makes it to the headlines because of bold clothes and the trolls that she has to face.
MUMBAI:Urfi Javed aka Uorfi Javed is a television actress who has been a part of many TV shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and others. While she was a decent popular name in TV, she rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT.

However, for more than a year now, Uorfi has been grabbing everyone’s attention with the clothes that she wears. She likes to experiment with clothes and doesn’t mind going out of the box for ideas. She wears a lot of bold clothes and carries them wonderfully, but then of course, we have a few people on social media who like to troll her.

From nangi to besharam, Uorfi’s Instagram comments section are filled with such comments. A comment on one of her photoshoot post read, “Kuch to sharam karle thodi boat hi shi Muslims khelane ke layak nhi he tu karti tu he sunna puri koom ko padta he ur so fuck of.”

On the video below, a comment read, “Ek kaam karo tum kapde phana hi chod do.” On another video of her, a netizen commented, “Pure kapde nikal de aachi lagegi tera baap khush hoga nalayak tuje india me rehna nahi chahiye pornstar ban jaa.”

On one of her pictures, an Instagram user wrote, “Yaar iske dimaag me bohot problem hai shayad, isko sirf nanga naach hi sujhhta hai 24ghante. Isko thodi akal mili rehti thi to Desh insaaniyat ke kam ayi rehti thi. But what to do of her Parents' Poor & Negligence in her Upbringing! Iske dimaag me bohot serious problem hai sach me!"

Check out some pictures and videos of Uorfi below...


 

 


 

It is totally an individual choice as to what he or she wants to wear. But, we live in a social media culture, where trolling is very common, especially for celebs.

Earlier, in an interview, Uorfi had stated that she feels like trolling these trollers, but at the same time, it doesn’t really affect her.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

