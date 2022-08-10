Uorfi Javed reacts to Aditya Chopra’s comment that he could’nt make Uday Chopra a star, says, “He is not good looking…”

Recently Yash Raj Film’s Heir Aditya Chopra made a comment on his younger brother Uday Chopra a star in the docuseries The Romantics on Netflix. Uorfi seemed ruffled with this comment by the producer…
MUMBAI :Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing her opinions about the current happenings and creates ripples in the media. The Bepannah actress has now once again grabbed the spotlight with her views on nepotism. Recently Yash Raj Film’s Heir Aditya Chopra made a comment on his younger brother Uday Chopra a star in the docuseries The Romantics on Netflix.

Uorfi seemed ruffled with this comment by the producer and wrote her opinion on Twitter, “The sheer ignorance in this statement irritates me so much. Nepotism is not about success, it’s about opportunities. Uday Chopra was not good-looking (not that it matters but I am making a point), wasn’t a good actor, and his movies failed miserably at the box office but he still kept getting work. Had it been some Uday Chauhan (someone not from Bollywood), he wouldn’t have even gotten all those opportunities just after one failed movie. Are you guys going to defend nepotism by using This? Really?”

While some netizens agreed with her, some trolled her for it. One user commented, “If you were in his position would you not give your sister opportunities? Please stop this holier-than-thou attitude. Nepotism exists and everyone will try and give an opportunity to the people they love.” Another one wrote, “Nepotism is a problem in Bollywood, and nepo kids are withering bollywood away. New faces must be welcomed.”

One user wrote, “You are correct. Had he not been Aditya Chopra’s son, he would have not got a single movie”

 What did you think of Uorfi Javed’s comments?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

