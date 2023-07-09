Janmashtami 2023: Wow! From Akshay Kumar to Nitish Bharadwaj, check out the actors who played the role of Lord Krishna

let us take a look at stars who have portrayed the role of Lord Krishna and won millions of hearts with their portrayal
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 08:45
Janmashtami

MUMBAI: Janmashtami is one of the most important festivals in India where we celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Our celebs too aren’t too far behind when it comes to celebrating the festival with fanfare and gusto. As the day is just round the corner, let us take a look at stars who have portrayed the role of Lord Krishna and won millions of hearts with their portrayal

Also Read- Swapnil Joshi says, “There’s nothing stopping me from doing a Hindi film” – Exclusive

Akshay Kumar

The original Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar donned the avatar of Lord Krishna in OMG-Oh MY God! Who helps Paresh Raval’s character restore his belief and faith in God.

Nitish Bharadwaj

Nitish is known for his most notable and memorable role of Lord Krishna in the 1988 TV show Mahabharat.

Sourabh Raaj Jain

Sourabh played the role of Lord Krishna in the 2013 Tv show Mahabharat and left a lasting impression on fans.

Sarvadaman D Banerjee

Sarvadamanplayed the role of Lord Krishna from 1993 to 1996 in the TV show Shri Krishna. He later said in an interview many years later that he never watched his own show.

Swapnil Joshi

Joshi played the role of a young Lord Krishna for three years in Ramanand Sagar’s Shri Krishna.

Sumedh Mudgalkar

Sumedh played Lord Krishna for four years in the popular Mythological Tv show RadhaKrishn.

Also Read- “Whenever it comes to the people who love you, I really try to understand where they are coming from,” says Sumedh Mudgalkar

Who is your favorite actor? Tell us in the comments below. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-FreePressJournal

Nitish Bharadwaj Akshay Kumar Sourabh Raaj Jain Sumedh Mudgalkar Sarvadaman D Banerjee Swapnil Joshi TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 08:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Terrible! Seerat’s Unwavering love for Angad alters Sahiba's fate
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Sahiba is in sorrow, Angad’s love confession again falls flat
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Janmashtami 2023: Wow! From Akshay Kumar to Nitish Bharadwaj, check out the actors who played the role of Lord Krishna
MUMBAI: Janmashtami is one of the most important festivals in India where we celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Our...
Anupamaa: Plan and Plot! Adhik’s master plan on Raksha Bandhan puts Anupama in trouble
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhir gets stuck in Smoky Room
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Wow! Vedika and Vandana develop an emotional bond
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Rahul
Be it the Punjabi film 'Mastaney’ the Hindi Horror-Thriller 1920:Horrors Of The Heart', the Who done it 'Gaslight' or the series 'Hunter' and his last release 'Adhura': Rahul Dev is winning innumerable hearts with his versatility, good looks, deep voice
Latest Video
Related Stories
Devashish
Exclusive! “Arnav’s character in the show has been brought to have fun and emphasize the energy”, Devashish aka Arnav of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka talks about the upcoming episode and more
Aditya
Exclusive! Aditya Narayan shares his experience on singing with his dad Udit Narayan in Gadar 2 and speaks about the challenges he faces as the host of the show
1
EXCLUSIVE! Manasi Salvi opens up on Isha's look in GHKKPM, reveals how important the LOOK is of an actor for any project, says, ''As an actor, it is very important that the viewers accept you first and then the actor''
Muskan
Exclusive! Anupamaa actor Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi shares the one ONE THING that she would like to change in this world and we bet you would relate to that, check it out
Ashwani
Exclusive! Ashwani Rathore and Anuradha Sharma roped in for Jay Mehta’s next for Colors!
Bidisha
Exclusive! “Everybody is so positive that we support each other and motivate each other.” – Bidisha Ghosh Sharma aka Teji from Katha Ankahee on her bonding with the cast