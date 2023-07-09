Janmashtami 2023: Wow! From Akshay Kumar to Nitish Bharadwaj, check out the actors who played the role of Lord Krishna

MUMBAI: Janmashtami is one of the most important festivals in India where we celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Our celebs too aren’t too far behind when it comes to celebrating the festival with fanfare and gusto. As the day is just round the corner, let us take a look at stars who have portrayed the role of Lord Krishna and won millions of hearts with their portrayal

Akshay Kumar

The original Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar donned the avatar of Lord Krishna in OMG-Oh MY God! Who helps Paresh Raval’s character restore his belief and faith in God.

Nitish Bharadwaj

Nitish is known for his most notable and memorable role of Lord Krishna in the 1988 TV show Mahabharat.

Sourabh Raaj Jain

Sourabh played the role of Lord Krishna in the 2013 Tv show Mahabharat and left a lasting impression on fans.

Sarvadaman D Banerjee

Sarvadamanplayed the role of Lord Krishna from 1993 to 1996 in the TV show Shri Krishna. He later said in an interview many years later that he never watched his own show.

Swapnil Joshi

Joshi played the role of a young Lord Krishna for three years in Ramanand Sagar’s Shri Krishna.

Sumedh Mudgalkar

Sumedh played Lord Krishna for four years in the popular Mythological Tv show RadhaKrishn.

