Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi fame Mona Singh stuns fans with remarkable 15 kg weight loss transformation

Saas-Bahu serials were hugely popular in the early 2000s, and her show was a breath of fresh air, demonstrating to the world that success doesn't always follow physical attractiveness. Mona Singh has astounded everyone with her incredible physical makeover.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 10:19
Mona Singh

MUMBAI: Mona Singh is renowned for her astounding performances in television and motion pictures. She is currently OTT's reigning queen. Despite everything, she is still recognized for her performance in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi as "Jassi." Saas-Bahu serials were hugely popular in the early 2000s, and her show was a breath of fresh air, demonstrating to the world that success doesn't always follow physical attractiveness. Mona Singh has astounded everyone with her incredible physical makeover.

(Also read: Shocking! Mona Singh reveals not allowed to open up her true identity during the popular show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin; Says ‘I couldn't tell anyone how I looked in real life’)

Mona Singh was recently sighted wandering the city. She wore an elegant black jumpsuit with a halter neck. She spoke about her unexpected weight loss journey while looking stunning. In an interview with the popular news portal, Mona disclosed that she has shed fifteen kilograms of weight. When pressed further, Mona revealed the reason she isn't allowed to reveal anything about was for her forthcoming part.

Mona Singh had previously discussed experiencing self-doubt in her professional life in an interview. She mentioned how her weight gain led to her being dubbed Podgy at one point. When asked about the event in the past, Mona recalled that she had been photographed at a party immediately following her TV show, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. While she was enjoying her break, a few media took her picture and commented, "Mona seemed a bit podgy."

Mona shared that she felt bad about how people put a woman down for her weight, and they do not care about her achievements at all. She wondered if the world only sees the weight. Mona said,"I was clicked at a party, it was right after Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, I was on a break. I was eating, I was having fun, I didn’t care about how I was looking. I went to a party, I got clicked and there was this article that said ‘Mona seemed a bit podgy.’ God, I was like really? Is this news for you, is that journalism? You’re putting a woman down, you don’t care about her achievements or who she is and what she has done in life. You’re seeing her weight, I felt so bad, I was like really, I mean that’s all they see in a person."

In terms of Mona's career, she had a great 2023 thanks to the releases of three huge hits, Made in Heaven 2, Kaala Paani, and Kafas. In addition to being action-packed, 2024 is also really beautiful. Mona discussed updating her outfit and how she was getting called to round table discussions in an interview with the popular news portal. She added that in 2003, she had witnessed this same kind of insanity.

According to quotes, she said, "I am grateful for 2023; it has been a blessing. I am experiencing this high exactly after 20 years; I saw this kind of madness in 2003. I am very excited for 2024 as there is a great lineup of shoots and releases."

(Also read: Exciting! Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin’s Mona Singh to make a TV comeback? Here’s what the actress said)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Mona Singh MONA SINGH FANS MONA SINGH MOVIES kafas SonyLIV Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS OTT NEWS SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new south actors Ott actress Bollywood fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 10:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 3: Adah Sharma starrer has registers growth over the weekend
MUMBAI: Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen. He is known for his previous movie, The Kerala Story. The...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: Angad's concern for Sahiba heightens as he departs for office commitments
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Savi decides to EXPOSE evil mamaji
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most sought after shows on Star Plus.The current drama...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi demands a psychiatrist to help Anvi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Yodha box office day 3: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani starrer is soaring high with action
MUMBAI: 'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra...
Jhanak SPOILER: Tejas grooms up to get officially MARRIED to Jhanak
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Jhanak will soon witness a high voltage drama.As seen in the episodes so far, Jhanak’s ritual to...
Recent Stories
Bastar The Naxal
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 3: Adah Sharma starrer has registers growth over the weekend
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kanwar Dhillon
Look who is trending on Twitter - it’s Kanwar Dhillon aka Sachin in Rahul Kumar Tewary’s new show Udne Ki Aasha
Dhartti Bhatt
Dhartti Bhatt talks about her trip to Amritsar with Tanvi Dogra
Seerat Kapoor
It feels like we have known each other for so long: Seerat Kapoor on Rabb Se Hai Dua co-star Yesha Rughani
Sherleen Dutt
Sherleen Dutt: With fear and stress, people find themselves struggling with mental health concerns
Happu Ki Ultan Paltan
Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Marks 5 Years of Laughter and Entertainment!
Isha
Isha Malviya exposes the reality of Bigg Boss Season 17 says "Half the things are not shown and its edited"