Jatin Jamwal walks out of 'Chashni', says the life of a character is uncertain

Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal spoke about his exit from the show 'Chashni' and said that he is happy about having been part of the show although it was for a short span of time. He added that the duration of a character is not certain in TV shows and depends on TRP.
MUMBAI :  Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal spoke about his exit from the show 'Chashni' and said that he is happy about having been part of the show although it was for a short span of time. He added that the duration of a character is not certain in TV shows and depends on TRP.

'Chashni' is a story of two sisters who later turn out to be mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. Amandeep Sidhu essays the role of Chandni, who is a firefighter, while Roshni is her younger sister, essayed by Srishti. Due to certain circumstances, Roshni becomes the mother-in-law to Chandni.

Jatin was playing a negative role of a fire cop opposite the lead of the show Amandeep.

He said: "Sometimes, even a small cameo roles can run for years, while strong characters may come to an end in a short period of time. Shows with higher TRP ratings tend to continue for longer durations, while those with lower ratings may face premature endings. This can affect the storylines and character arcs, often resulting in unexpected exits or changes in the show's direction."

Jatin is known for his roles in shows such as 'Chandranandini' and 'Dhhai Kilo Prem'. He recently made a comeback to the small screen after a hiatus of three years with the show 'Chashni'.

He added: "I am very much delighted with the way the creative team wrote my role and the kind of exit they gave me. I am also grateful to the producer and creative director Sandiip Sikcand, for offering me the opportunity to be a part of the show, and very much thankful to the director, Neeraj baliyan for helping me evolve as an actor with his guidance."

'Chashni' features Amandeep Sidhu, Sai Ketan Rao, Srishti Singh, Jatin Singh Jamwal and Sumeet Sachdeva among others.

SOURCE : IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 12:00

