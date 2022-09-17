Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Emotional! Gashmeer Mahajani leaves audience and judges teary-eyed as he shares his hardest phase of life

MUMBAI: Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani is one of the strong contestants in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, and is leaving the judges and audiences impressed with every performance, every week. In the coming episode, Gashmeer’s dance performance talks about the struggles that he went through in his life and how he was in a huge debt.

In the promo shared by Colors TV, Gashmeer is seen dancing to the song from Salman Khan's most popular film Sultan. The actor is seen asking to leave his house as he isn't able to repay the loan. This scene leaves Gashmeer's mom in tears as she breaks down recalling her bad days after the death of Gashmeer Mahajan's father.

Later Gashmeer reveals he started working at the age of 15 years as the tragic death of his father left the family shattered and he was the sole bread earner.

Madhuri Dixit who is the co-judge of the show called him the real Sultan of his life. The actor was overwhelmed with this compliment from the dancing diva herself. The man went shirtless and left his fans swooning over his chiseled physique and hotness.

