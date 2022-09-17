Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Emotional! Gashmeer Mahajani leaves audience and judges teary-eyed as he shares his hardest phase of life

Gashmeer Mahajani who is currently winning hearts with his dance moves in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has left everyone in tears as he reveals that he had to vacate his home due to huge debt

MUMBAI: Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani is one of the strong contestants in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, and is leaving the judges and audiences impressed with every performance, every week. In the coming episode, Gashmeer’s dance performance talks about the struggles that he went through in his life and how he was in a huge debt.

Also Read: Mind-blowing! From owning a luxurious car to living in a plush apartment; Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa season 10’s Gashmeer Mahajani’s lifestyle is worth taking a peek at!

In the promo shared by Colors TV, Gashmeer is seen dancing to the song from Salman Khan's most popular film Sultan. The actor is seen asking to leave his house as he isn't able to repay the loan. This scene leaves Gashmeer's mom in tears as she breaks down recalling her bad days after the death of Gashmeer Mahajan's father. 

Later Gashmeer reveals he started working at the age of 15 years as the tragic death of his father left the family shattered and he was the sole bread earner.

Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Wow! Gashmeer Mahajani shares a video about the conversation he had with his choreographer before their first performance

Madhuri Dixit who is the co-judge of the show called him the real Sultan of his life. The actor was overwhelmed with this compliment from the dancing diva herself. The man went shirtless and left his fans swooning over his chiseled physique and hotness.

