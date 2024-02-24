Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 fame Dhanashree Verma MOURNS the loss of her grandmother, Pens heartfelt tribute

Dhanashree wrote a long, meaningful post on her Instagram to honour her beloved life. She showed a strong connection to her grandma and acknowledged how tough this farewell must have been by sharing images and videos of her from her last days.
Dhanashree Verma

MUMBAI : Contestant Dhanashree Verma from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 mourns her grandmother's death. Dhanashree wrote a long, meaningful post on her Instagram to honour her beloved life. She showed a strong connection to her grandma and acknowledged how tough this farewell must have been by sharing images and videos of her from her last days.

Dhanashree's grandmother passed away recently from old age. She wrote a sweet remark in her memory that says, “Dearest Nani You’re someone who kept my name Dhanashree and since day 1 we had a bond of mother-daughter, guru- shishya, God and his child in true literal sense. You taught me how to present myself in front of family, friends and most importantly the outside world. The grace and the creativity that I have learnt along with the Kindness and warmth towards people that you know and the ones you don’t is a life changing lesson that I have received from you. Bravery & to be mentally strong is the weapon that has always helped the both of us to survive and to win any given situation as a women.”

The actress emphasizes the significant gap her grandmother's death has left in Dhanashree's life by attributing her life, personality, and accomplishments to her grandmother's determination.

Dhanashree feels that her grandmother had a major influence on who she is now. She writes, praising her grandmother as a lifelong mentor who never left her, “You’re an inspiration to many…. Inspite of having major ailments in life you continued to follow your passion and to spread love in every way possible.This is what I want to be in life and somewhere I am living that life but the true credit goes to you.”

Dhanashree further promises, thinking that her grandma will continue to bless her from above, to live a life that will make her late grandmother proud. Their relationship is priceless.

Dhanashree admits that she was taken aback by her grandmother's death and that it was difficult for her to accept that their final meeting was really their last one. She writes, “You’re reuniting with Nanaji now… your true love Thank you for being the best person in my life. Maine hamesha aapka haath pakad ke aage chalna sikha hai aur aaage bhi aapko proud karungi. Never thought I’d be holding your hand the last time. I will miss you Meri pyaari nani… my warrior Om Shanti”

Dhanashree finds comfort in the thought that her grandma would meet up with her grandfather in the afterlife.

She participated in Bigg Boss 13 in addition to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, and she has made a name for herself as an actress with her performances in Aparshakti Khurana: Balle Ni Balle, Bali: Pyaar Chahiye, and Dil Jashn Bole - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Official Anthem. Yuzvendra Chahal and she were married on December 22, 2020.

