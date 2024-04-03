Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare expresses gratitude for his father's unwavering support, Describes him as a silent pillar of strength

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare is the ideal illustration of an outsider succeeding in the entertainment business by sheer hard work and perseverance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. No one can dispute that he has gained enough notoriety to be regarded as one of the most successful outsiders in the glamour industry, even though his devoted followers are upset about his unfair ouster from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Shiv has frequently said that his mother is the only reason for his success, suddenly revealing that his father is actually his silent support.

Yesterday was Shiv Thakare's father's 61st birthday. The reality TV star also shared some adorable edits created by his fandoms that included Shiv and his father on their individual Instagram stories. Shiv has frequently cited his mother as the source of his greatest support, but it was clear how much he loved his father when he gave a full performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Strangely, Shiv's father, who always avoids the spotlight, showed up on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets.

In an interview with the popular news portal, Shiv Thakare revealed that he was raised in a middle-class home and learned how to deal with life's challenges from an early age. He said that although he has always talked about how his mother has been the main source of his strength, he has never really discussed his relationship with his father.

According to Shiv, his father has supported him and his family silently. He went on to say that his father has always supported him and his brothers and allowed them to pursue their dreams. Shiv concluded that his father had always been available for his family whenever they needed him.

The last time we saw Shiv Thakare was in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Only one week before the grand finale, he was eliminated. Since he was an amazing performer and has a sizable social media fan base, many believed that his eviction was unfair despite receiving fewer votes. It appears like Shiv is upset over being cut from the show, as evidenced by his recent lack of posts regarding his experience on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

