Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Wow! After 20 kgs Biryani, Dipika Kakar bakes Australian lamingtons for the cast and crew

As we all know, Shoaib is currently a part of the dance show Jhalak dikhhla Jaa 11 and is winning the judges hearts with his dance moves and style.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 18:33
Dipika Kakar

MUMBAI : Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most popular real life couples. The duo recently embraced parenthood after the arrival of their son Ruhaan Shoaib Ibrahim. They have been sharing sweet glimpses of their son and family on social media.

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Thsi special gesture of Dipika Kakar for her Father and Shoaib Ibrahim will melt your heart

As we all know, Shoaib is currently a part of the dance show Jhalak dikhhla Jaa 11 and is winning the judges hearts with his dance moves and style. Recently we got the news that Dipika made a sweet gesture for the cast and crew of the show by preparing 20 kgs of delicious biryani for them all.

Now, Dipika has once again surprised everyone by preparing another yummy delicacy and this time from Australia. She baked the sweet dish Lamingtons for everyone. 

Along with Dipika’s childhood favorite Lamington’s the Sasural Simar Ka actress also made chicken rolls and banana walnut dark choco chip tea cakes. 

Also Read-Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals that he doesn’t see himself as a celebrity, check it out

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit-BollywoodLife

Dipika Kakar Shoaib Ibrahim Sasural Simar Ka Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Balika Vadhu Madhubala TV news TellyChakkar Agle janam mohe bitiya hi kijo Bigg Boss
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 18:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Jhanak: Anirudh's Desperate Measures to Conceal Identity as Mysterious Husband Threatens Exposure
MUMBAI : Star Plus TV serial 'Jhanak' takes an intense turn as Anirudh (Krushal Ahuja) finds himself resorting to...
pinkypinkySpoiler Alert! Imlie: Agastya's Shocking Revenge Threatens to Break Ties with Imlie
MUMBAI : The Star Plus Hindi TV serial 'Imlie' takes an intense and dramatic turn as Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) becomes...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Adhik Demands Ishani's Custody, Pakhi's Evil Tactics Unleashed
MUMBAI: The emotional drama in Star Plus' popular TV serial 'Anupama' takes a bitter turn as Adhik (Gaurav Khanna)...
Spoiler Alert! Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Adi and Radhika's Grand Wedding Threatens to Shatter Kavya's Dreams
MUMBAI : Sony TV's popular serial 'Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon' is all set to dazzle audiences with a grand wedding,...
Anupamaa: OMG! Aadhya and Anuj get reminded of a fond memory with Anupama
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Imlie: OMG! Agastya finds the real reason behind Vishwa and Imlie’s wedding
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap we now...
Recent Stories
AR rahman
Happy Birthday A R Rahman! From Deadpool 2 to The Accidental Husband, times when Hollywood films borrowed the singer/musician’s music
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhishek
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is how Abhishek Kumar will re – enter the house; read to know how
Vicky
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Vicky Jain reveals Ankita Lokhande is the reason he has lost all his friends
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Munawar Faruqui gets a special proposal from this social media fashionista
Indian Idol Season 14
Indian Idol Season 14 : OH NO! Menuka Poudel forgets her lyrics as she performs guest Sanjay Dutt encourages her to continue
Priyanshi Yadav
Wow: Pandya Store actress Priyanshi Yadav’s latest reel with co-actor Abhishek Sharma on ‘Lut put gaya’ is sure to bring a wide smile on your face! (Watch Video)
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav extends support to Abhishek Kumar