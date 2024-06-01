Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Wow! After 20 kgs Biryani, Dipika Kakar bakes Australian lamingtons for the cast and crew

MUMBAI : Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most popular real life couples. The duo recently embraced parenthood after the arrival of their son Ruhaan Shoaib Ibrahim. They have been sharing sweet glimpses of their son and family on social media.

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Thsi special gesture of Dipika Kakar for her Father and Shoaib Ibrahim will melt your heart

As we all know, Shoaib is currently a part of the dance show Jhalak dikhhla Jaa 11 and is winning the judges hearts with his dance moves and style. Recently we got the news that Dipika made a sweet gesture for the cast and crew of the show by preparing 20 kgs of delicious biryani for them all.

Now, Dipika has once again surprised everyone by preparing another yummy delicacy and this time from Australia. She baked the sweet dish Lamingtons for everyone.

Along with Dipika’s childhood favorite Lamington’s the Sasural Simar Ka actress also made chicken rolls and banana walnut dark choco chip tea cakes.

Also Read-Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals that he doesn’t see himself as a celebrity, check it out

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit-BollywoodLife