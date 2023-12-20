Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Wow! Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya renew their vows; actress surprises hubby in her wedding lehenga

Although they are both committed to their careers, they always strike a balance between their personal and professional lives. They ensure that they spend quality time with their families.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

MUMBAI :  Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most celebrated television couples. It is because of the fans that they are together today. The couple gives out some major couple goals and fans want to watch them together again on-screen post their stint on Nach Baliye Season 8. Although they are both committed to their careers, they always strike a balance between their personal and professional lives. They ensure that they spend quality time with their families.

Vivek who is currently seen on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 got a sweet surprise from his wife on the sets of the show. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress graced the sets with her actual wedding lehenga and the duo recreated their wedding vows. 

Recently Divyanka shared that despite battling poor health, Vivek still managed to perform on the show. She wrote, “A Cramp clearly visible on your abs but didn’t show on your face! This act is very special honey. You carried it off after 101 fever, IVs at hospital and a cramp right on stage. Super proud of you my love. Vivek Dahiya. PDA khul ke. Couldn’t resist putting up this appreciation post.”

Earlier in an interview Vivek had said, “I remember Pankaj Bhatia used to say, ‘Tu poori zindagi thank you bolte nahi thakega,’ that’s how wonderful she is because I showed resilience towards an arranged setup in the beginning. My first hiccup was that she is such a big star, how will I be able to take care of her expenses, how will I afford it? There were times when I used to get bogged down with these thoughts. We were quite mature when we first entered the institution of marriage. Before I proposed to her, we sat down in front of our families, and then she and the family made me aware that it is quite likely that you will be tagged.”

Credit-News18

