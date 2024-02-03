Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Anjali Anand reveals what Farah Khan texted her after she got eliminated

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs. This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

ALSO READ- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Manisha Rani reveals her plans post winning the show says "Would do a movie with Farah Khan"

Anjali Anand has been winning the hearts of viewers with her performances on the show but sadly got eliminated recently. She revealed, “It was a very good journey; I had a lot of fun. I did not expect that I would be able to do it; either I thought I would be very good, or very bad.”

Anjali further said, “I could’ve gone till the end, but I ruptured my knee, my ACL while dancing, and I got eliminated. I couldn’t perform my last chance ka dance.”

Anjali spoke about the judges and especially about Farah Khan saying, “I loved the judges. Farah ma’am was so sweet to me. The day after I got eliminated she texted me that I hope your knee is okay, you better make it okay since you’re going to dance at the wrap-up.”

ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Shocking! Shiv Thakare to not be part of the finale

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Khaani actress concluded saying, “I think you should just be happy with what you’re doing; I cannot do more to be relevant, I cannot fake what I am

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Midday