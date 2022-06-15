Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa : Exclusive! Adnan Khan to participate in the show?

The new season of will begin soon and many celebrities are been approached for the show and the latest name to join in Ishq Subhan Allah actor Adnan Khan

Adnan Khan

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

Many celebrities are contestants. They are given a choreographer to perform with. On the basis of the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they stay or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was telecast 2016 – 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane, but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Divya Agarwal have been approached to be part of the show.

( ALSO READ - Exclusive! Ace choreographer Raghav Juyal to participate in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Adnan Khan has been offered the show and the talks might be on between him and the makers of the show and if everything falls in place then he might be part of the show.

Post his show Ishq Subhan Allah the actor hasn’t been quite active in the work front and his fans are missing him on the small screen.

Well, the actor is a good dancer and that we had seen in the show and in some videos that the actor has shared on social media.

Do you want to see Adnan Khan in the reality show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Kya Baat Hai! Divya Agarwal to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?

