Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa : Exclusive! Bhagya Laxmi actress Aishwarya Khare to participate in the show?

The new season of will begin soon and many celebrities are been approached for the show and the latest name to join in is Bhagya Laxmi actress Aishwarya Khare

Aishwarya Khare

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

Many celebrities are contestants. They are given a choreographer to perform with. On the basis of the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they stay or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was telecast 2016 – 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane, but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Divya Agarwal have been approached to be part of the show.

As per sources, Bhagya Laxmi actress  Aishwarya Khare has been approached for the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

( ALSO READ - Exclusive! Ace choreographer Raghav Juyal to participate in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Aishwarya these days is ruling the television screens with her performance as Laxmi in the show Bhagya Laxmi the actress is a good dancer and we have seen it in the reels and videos she shares.

The fans would be excited to see Krishna in this reality show.

Do you want to see Aishwarya in the reality show?

Let us know in the comments below.

( ALSO READ - Kya Baat Hai! Divya Agarwal to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?

Latest Video