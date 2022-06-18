Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa : Exclusive! Lock Upp and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan to participate in the show?

The new season will begin soon and many celebrities have been approached for the show. The latest name to join is Lock Upp and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan.

Zeeshan Khan

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

Many celebrities are contestants. They are given a choreographer to perform with. On the basis of the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they stay or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 – to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane, but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Divya Agarwal have been approached to be part of the show.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

( ALSO READ - Exclusive! Ace choreographer Raghav Juyal to participate in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

As per sources, Lock Upp and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan has been offered the show and the talks on between the makers and the actor though there is no confirmation on the same.

Zeeshan is a good dancer and that we have seen in many of his videos that he shares on his social media.

If there is any truth to this news then this would be Zeeshan’s third reality show, and the fans would be excited to see him in the new avatar.

Do you want to see Zeeshan Khan in the reality show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Kya Baat Hai! Divya Agarwal to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?


 

