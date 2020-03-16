Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Exclusive! Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash to be part of the upcoming season ?

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

Where many celebrities are contestants and they are given a choreographer where they perform and on the basis of the judge’s points and audience’s votes they get eliminated from the show.

The show has nine successful seasons, the last one was telecasted in the year 2016 – 2017 and post that the makers of the show decided to scrap the show as the show didn’t get any interesting TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane but now the channel has decided to get back the dance reality show and the pre – production has begun and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripthi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Divya Agarwal have been approached to be part of the show and there could be a possibility that they would be part of the show.

As per sources, Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers though there is no confirmation on the same.

Tejasswi these days is grabbing the headlines for her acting chops in the successful serial Naagin 6 and for her love life with Karan Kundrra where the two get clicked quite often by the paparazzi.

Well, if things works this would be Tejasswi third reality show post Bigg Boss where she emerged as the winner and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9.

The actress is a graceful dancer and if she comes on board am sure she will go a long way on the show.

The new season is all set to begin from July last week or mid August.

Do you want to see Tejasswi as a contestant on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

