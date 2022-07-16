Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Anupama actor Paras Kalnawat to participate in the show?

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Ayesha Singh, Divya Agarwal, etc have been approached to be part of the show.

As per sources, Anupama actor Paras Kalnawat has been approached to be part of the show and talks are on between the makers and the actor, though there is no confirmation on the same.

If things work out between them this would be Paras’ first reality show, and anyway in his ongoing show he essays the role of a dancer and we have already seen his dancing skills.

The fans would be excited to see him on the show.

As we had reported earlier, the show, which will be judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fathei, will premiere on 26th September 2022.

