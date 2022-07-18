Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih to be part of the show?

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is about to begin soon and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same. The new name to join the list of probable contestants is Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 16:06
Anjum

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Ayesha Singh, Divya Agarwal, etc have been approached to be part of the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

( ALSO READ - Happiness! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain take the Smart Jodi trophy home

As per sources, Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih has been approached for the show and talks are on between her and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

If things work out then this would be the actress' first-ever reality show and the fans would be excited to see her on the show.

The show is all set to go on air from the 26th of September 2022 and the show might replace Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Are you excited to see Anjum on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Amazing! Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain’s luxurious lifestyle will leave you stunned

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Voot Colors Raghav Juyal Dance Plus Abhay Season 2 Dharmesh Dance India Dance Remo Reality show TellyChakkar Divyanka Tripathi Moshin Khan Erica Fernandes Sharaddha Arya Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ashi Singh Surbhi Jyoti Krishna Kaul Eisha Singh dace reality show Manish Paul
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 16:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti takes a break from the show, enjoys his trip this way! | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya....
Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim talks about his new character Rajveer and reveals if he is playing a negative or positive role
MUMBAI : Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the known television actors and he rose to fame with his performance in the serial...
DESI VIBES! Fans want Vanraj to take this avatar after becoming a GRANDDAD in Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih to be part of the show?
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been...
CUTENESS OVERLOAD! Choti Anu's hidden talent leaves Anupamaa SURPRISED
MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
UNBELIEVABLE! Harshvardhan aka Vinay Jain takes a break from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; here's what he is up to
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Recent Stories
salman & shahrukh
Much-Awaited! Shah Rukh Khan and Salman to reunite for THIS popular filmmaker’s biggest project
Latest Video