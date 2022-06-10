Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Neetu Kapoor to grace the show in the upcoming episode

MUMBAI :Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, and Shilpa Shinde, among others.



The show went on – air on 3rd September and has received a positive response from the audience.

The show is judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit while Maniesh Paul is the host of the show.



As per sources, actress Neetu Kapoor will be gracing the show where she would be interacting with the judges and the contestants of show.

She will also have some fun segments with the contestants of the show and will be blown off by their performances. We are sure that her usual grace and points for the contestants will only help the contestants do great in their journey.

This is the first time the actress will be appearing on the show for this season.

Previously, she was seen as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane Junior.

