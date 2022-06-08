Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Radhika Muthukumar to participate in the show

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Ayesha Singh, Divya Agarwal, etc., have been approached to be part of the show.

ALSO READ -Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: WOW! Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit begin shoot for the show

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Radhika Muthukumar has been approached for the show and talks are on between the actress and the makers of the show.

If things work out then this would be her first reality show and the fans would be excited to see her on the show.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 is going to begin on the 26th of September and Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit will be judging the show. Whereas Manish Paul will be hosting the show.

Do you want to see Radhika as the contestant on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya becomes the confirmed contestant of the show



