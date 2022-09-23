Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Wow! Rubina Dilaik’s performance leaves the judges in shock

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to

perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but

now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, and Shilpa Shinde, among others.

The show went on – air on 3rd September and has received a positive response from the audience.

The show is judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit while Maniesh Paul is the host of the show.

As we have reported earlier, the upcoming episode of the show would be of Bollywood theme where the contestant would be giving tribute to Bollywood actors.

In the new promo, one can see how Rubina is giving a fabulous performance where she is doing an aerial act for the first time and the stunts and acrobatics in the dance leave the judges stunned.

( ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Shocking! Faisu to get eliminated from the dance reality show so he can participate in Bigg Boss Season 16? )

Well, for quite some weeks Rubina’s dance was not up to the mark and she was getting fewer marks but now the actress has bounced back and seems like she would be getting the perfect thirty.

The judges and the fans are having a lot of expectations from the actress and soon she will be giving a rocking performance.

How excited are you to watch the actress's performance?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Kya Baat Hai! Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on taking part in Bigg Boss 16)



