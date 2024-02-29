Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Huma Qureshi to grace the finale of the show

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

The show is coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place this coming weekend.

As per sources, Huma Qureshi will be gracing the show where she would be promoting her upcoming web series "Maharani Season 3"

She would be having some fun sessions with the contestants, judges and the host of the show.

The contestants will be dancing on her songs and giving her a tribute in the show.

Well, the contestants are all set to give their final performance and one of them would be declared as the winner of the show.

Currently, Shoaib and Manisha are in the race and one of the two might emerge as the winner of the show, since they have won many winning polls on other entertainment sites.

The show is going to be on a grand scale and will be telecasted on the second of Saturday from 8 : 00 pm - 11 : 00 pm.

