Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Huma Qureshi to grace the finale of the show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 soon will be coming to an end and this weekend the finale of the show will take place and finally the audience would know who the winner would be. Huma Qureshi will be gracing the finale of the show
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 14:00
Huma

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

The show is coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place this coming weekend.

ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Manisha Rani reveals her plans post winning the show says "Would do a movie with Farah Khan"

As per sources, Huma Qureshi will be gracing the show where she would be promoting her upcoming web series "Maharani Season 3"

She would be having some fun sessions with the contestants, judges and the host of the show.

The contestants will be dancing on her songs and giving her a tribute in the show.

Well, the contestants are all set to give their final performance and one of them would be declared as the winner of the show.

Currently, Shoaib and Manisha are in the race and one of the two might emerge as the winner of the show, since they have won many winning polls on other entertainment sites.

The show is going to be on a grand scale and will be telecasted on the second of Saturday from 8 : 00 pm  - 11 : 00 pm.

Who do you think would lift the trophy?

Do let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ :Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Shocking! Shiv Thakare to not be part of the finale

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 dance reality show Farah Khan Malaika Aroroa Arshad Warsi Sony Television Sony TV Sony LIV Aamir Ali Sangeeta Phogat Rajveer Thakur Adrija Sinha Anjali Anand Karuna Pandey Shiv Thakare Shoaib Ibrahim Sreerama Chandra Tanishaa Mukerji Urvashi Dholakia Vivek Dahiya Michael Jackson Abhishek Malhan TV9. Tellychakkar.com
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 14:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yodha trailer launch: Sidharth Malhotra on not making patriotic films simply about 'India vs Pakistan'
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is well-known for his outstanding action roles in films like Mission Majnu, The Gentleman,...
Yodha trailer launch: Karan Johar reveals Sholay is the greatest Indian action movie when again asked about South taking over
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is well-known for his outstanding action roles in films like Mission Majnu, The Gentleman,...
Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan and other actresses who never worked with the three Khans
MUMBAI: We have seen over the time all 3 Khans Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan getting a lot of ove from the...
Yodha actress Disha Patani reveals how she owes her career to Karan Johar
MUMBAI:Sidharth Malhotra is well-known for his outstanding action roles in films like Mission Majnu, The Gentleman,...
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Shaurya gets the clue of Karan and Preeta’s past
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms.  The original cast had Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj...
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Shaurya jealous seeing Rajveer and Palki’s dance
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms.  The original cast had Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj...
Recent Stories
Sidharth
Yodha trailer launch: Sidharth Malhotra on not making patriotic films simply about 'India vs Pakistan'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Vibhuti Arora
Shark Tank India 3: Beauty founder Vibhuti Arora has a question for Namita Thapar after the latter rejects her pitch
Shiv
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Shocking! Shiv Thakare to not be part of the finale
Sara
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Sara Ali Khan to grace the finale of the show
Kanwar Dhillon
Udne Ki Aasha's Kanwar Dhillon strikes a pose with THIS Imlie actor and it will make your jaws drop!
Gauahar
Gauahar Khan gets emotional looking at her throwback picture as a contestant of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa
Hina
Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karishma Tanna are the few contestants that netizens demand to see again in the next Season of Bigg Boss