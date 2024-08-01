Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Raveena Tandon to grace the upcoming show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved and successful dance reality shows on television. As per sources, Raveena Tandon will be gracing the show.
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of television.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

( ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Kya Baat Hai! Tanishaa Mukerji reveals the contestant she considers competitor says “Shoaib Ibrahim as per his popularity is a threat to me; his fan following cannot be touched”

As per sources, nineties actress Raveen Tandon will be gracing the show where she would be interacting with the contestants, the judges and the host of the show.

The contestants would be performing on her songs and would be giving her a tribute.

Well, in yesterday’s episode we did see how Tanisha Mukerjee was eliminated from the show owing to less votes.

This season all the contestants are really very strong and are giving a tough competition with their performance and it’s becoming tough for the audience and the judges to judge the show.

Are you excited for Raveena in the upcoming show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim and Shiv Thakare rock the stage as they perform together in the “4 Ka Vaar Mein” special episode; leaves the judges stumped

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 15:11

