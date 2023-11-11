Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Shiv Thakare reveals which dance form he would like to perform, says “Dancing on beats is very difficult and challenging, I always miss the beat; my motivation in the show is my mother”

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is quite celebrated by all.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

He didn’t win the trophy but definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he has been offered a lot of projects and is selecting them very wisely.

He was last seen in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where he aced all the stunts and emerged as one of the finalist of the show.

These days he is making headlines for his participation in the reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” where he would be showcasing his dancing skills and impressing the judges and the audiences.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him who is his motivation for the show and which dance style he doesn’t like to perform.

Shiv, you started your journey as a dancer before Roadies also you used to have a dancing school and back to back reality shows. Do you want to make a record in doing the shows?

One of the good things that you are getting back to back shows and there are so many people who are working here back to back. I am thankful for it and it’s a blessing. It’s like you are coming from a small city and learning different dance styles but then because of work it’s not possible and now I have got a chance now to learn different dance as our body doesn’t support. Our dancers are so flexible and we are having fun. I am getting to learn dance what else do I want.

Among the judges Malaika, Farah and Arshad whose judging according to you would be tight and strict?

I think it would be Farah Khan as she doesn’t think before she judges.

Which is the one dance style you would never want to try and the one which you enjoy doing?

I feel we have come here to learn. We are dancers who dance like no one is watching, but here to dance on beats is difficult as it’s just skips. But I am happy to learn these different dance forms.

Like how Shoaib has Dipika, who is your motivation for the show?

I felt bad and sad when Shoaib said that he wanted to win the show for Dipika. I realised that I also need someone in my life and I need to find someone. I have a lot of motivation and I have my mother. I am getting a new show and work and this the big thing in itself.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are super excited to watch Shiv on the show and that too in a new avtar.

