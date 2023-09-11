Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Sreerama Chandra talks about Chang and Shaan’s participation in the show and what target he wants to achieve; reveals which judge he is afraid of

Sreerama Chandra is a very popular and successful singer of our industry and now, he is seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Tellychakkar got in touch with the singer and asked him what target he is wanting to achieve and he also revealed as to which judge he is afraid of.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11

MUMBAI : Sreerama Chandra is a known singer and he rose to fame post his win on Indian Idol Season 5.

He started his career in 2008 as playback singer in the Telugu film industry. In 2013, he made his Telugu cinema acting debut with the film Jagadguru Adi Shankara.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his performance in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where he will be showing his dancing skills.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the singer and asked him what target he has in mind that he wants to achieve and who among the judges is he scared of the most. 

From being a singer to an actor, where does this love for dancing come from?

Dance has always been part of music and it’s like without music, there is no dance and with dance, there is always music. I have been lucky to be a part of the music industry. But deep inside, there is a love of dance since childhood and I think Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is the right platform for me to enjoy that love. I want to learn dancing and become a complete performer.

After Chang winning Season 3 and Shaan reaching the finale in Season 6 you coming from the singing field what is your plan?

In life, wherever I go, I play to win and I love to win. I won Indian Idol Season 5 and I am doing a lot of hardwork to take the trophy home in this show as well. This is what my target is. I will give my best performance with the same determination as deep down, I love dance along with music and I am happy as a singer to perform on the show. I will try my best to win the show.

Among the judges Malaika, Farah and Arshad whose judging according to you would be tight and strict?

I feel all the three judges are strict as they are all want quality. Like Malaika, she is so graceful as she is such a good dancer. Arshad is judging, so how we are dancing through our souls and expression, he is seeing a complete package. Farah is the top most choreographer and we have seen her as a judge. I know she is strict since dance is her forte. So all three are difficult to convince.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Sreerama performs and whether he will be able to reach the mark of Chang and Shann.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Arshad Warsi and Indian Idol Season 5 winner Sreerama Chandra to grace the show to promote their upcoming show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11”

 


    


 

