Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi and Arjun Rampal to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa”

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

As per sources, Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi and Arjun Rampal to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa”

ALSO READ : Must Read! Udne Ki Asha Promo Review: Kanwar Dhillon -Neha Harsora's chemistry looks fresh, promises to be a visual delight

The actor will be having some fun tasks with the contestants, host and the judges of the show.

The contestants would be singing their songs and would be giving them a tribute.

They would also be speaking about the movie and sharing details and their experience on working on the project together.

Well, there is no doubt that the upcoming episode will be an entertaining one and the contestants will be giving their best as they are just three weeks away from the finale of the show.

Who according to you is the strongest contestant and has the potential to win the show?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Sahil Balani bags Star Plus show Udne Ki Asha