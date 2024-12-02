Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi and Arjun Rampal to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved dance reality shows on television and this season all the contestants are really strong and are giving tough competition to each other. As per sources, Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi and Arjun Rampal will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 14:00
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

As per sources, Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi and Arjun Rampal to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa”

ALSO READ : Must Read! Udne Ki Asha Promo Review: Kanwar Dhillon -Neha Harsora's chemistry looks fresh, promises to be a visual delight

The actor will be having some fun tasks with the contestants, host and the judges of the show.

The contestants would be singing their songs and would be giving them a tribute.

They would also be speaking about the movie and sharing details and their experience on working on the project together.

Well, there is no doubt that the upcoming episode will be an entertaining one and the contestants will be giving their best as they are just three weeks away from the finale of the show.

Who according to you is the strongest contestant and has the potential to win the show?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Sahil Balani bags Star Plus show Udne Ki Asha

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 dance reality show Farah Khan Malaika Aroroa Arshad Warsi Sony Television Sony TV Sony LIV Aamir Ali Sangeeta Phogat Rajveer Thakur Adrija Sinha Anjali Anand Karuna Pandey Shiv Thakare Shoaib Ibrahim Sreerama Chandra Tanishaa Mukerji Urvashi Dholakia Vivek Dahiya TellyChakkar Michael Jackson Vidyut Jammwal Nora Fatehi Arjun Rampal
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 14:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala set to REUNITE after a decade since 'Kick' for the upcoming film; Here’s details!
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is still enjoying the triumph of his most recent film, Tiger 3. The actor and director, who...
Countdown to Love: Anurag Dobhal's "Rangreza" Teaser Sparks Excitement Among Fans
MUMBAI: Anurag Dobhal, the multifaceted artist known for his dynamic presence in the entertainment industry, has set...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Surprising Twist! Angad and Sahiba need to live together for 180 days to get divorced
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Footsteps! Savi turns Sai 2.0 by exiting Bhosale's house secretly reminding Sai
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Aww! Madhuri Dixit sends sweet birthday wishes to her ‘Amazing Husband’ Shriram Nene, check out her video montage
MUMBAI : Madhuri Dixit is one of the most well known faces of the Indian film industry. She has been in the industry...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Savi gets inspired by her mother's story of becoming a doctor
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Salman
Amazing! Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala set to REUNITE after a decade since 'Kick' for the upcoming film; Here’s details!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Anurag
Countdown to Love: Anurag Dobhal's "Rangreza" Teaser Sparks Excitement Among Fans
Rahul
Aww! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar reveal the face of their little princess “Navya” and she looks gorgeous just like a princess
Hemani
Exclusive! The audience will enjoy watching me as Kasturi as there will be a drastic change to her personality post the leap: Hemani Chawla on Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi
Kanwar Dhillon
Udne Ki Aasha Promo Review: Must Read! Kanwar Dhillon -Neha Harsora's chemistry looks fresh, promises to be a visual delight
Samridhii Shukla
Exclusive! Getting hated for playing a negative character is very wrong; we are doing our best to entertain the masses: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla
Hanish
Exclusive! Bard of Blood child actor Hanish Chopra roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s show Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee Tv