Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 Finale : Wow! Farah Khan gives a sneak peek into the finale lunch that the judges indulge in reveals the menu

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

This year, the show was judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

All the contestants were very talented and finally the show came to an end and Manisha Rani emerged as the winner of the show.

Farah Khan shared a video where she gave a sneak peak into the lunch the judges would be indulging in.

This is a ritual that the judges followed every week when they shot for the episode where they would share the lunch with each other and would reveal what the menu looks like.

Malaika reveals how she has brought only Vegetarian food, whereas Farah gets biryani and roast chicken, Arshad brought Keema with Pav and Gauhar Khan brought Khichda.

Huma Qureshi who was the guest during the finale of the show is seen saying how she will be relishing the food and that's one of the reasons why she has come on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the judges go along with each other and food looks yummylious and this will be missed by the audience and the judges of the show.

