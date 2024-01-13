Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: What! Sreerama Chandra leaves Malaika Arora heartbroken for this shocking reason; read to know more

In the upcoming episode Raveen Tandon would be guest judge and all the contestants would be performing on her songs and giving her a tribute. Now Sreerama will also dance with Raveena Tandon that will leave judge Malaika heartbroken.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 21:06
Sreerama

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Now in the upcoming  episode, Sreerama Chandra will leave Malaika Arora heartbroken for this shocking reason.

ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Sreerama Chandra talks about Chang and Shaan’s participation in the show and what target he wants to achieve; reveals which judge he is afraid of

He will give a sizzling performance and then instead of Malaika he would ask Raveena to dance with him and the two will give a cute performance which will leave Malaika heartbroken.

The judge would be seen as if she is crying and Farah would be seen consoling her.

Well, everything was done in a gist and at the end the video will leave you in splits.

In every episode, Sreerama has shared his fondness for Malaika but this time he ditched her in a fun way.

There is no doubt that he is a very strong contestant and he is seen as one of the finalists of the show.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Sreerama Chandra amazes everyone with his performance in heels

 
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 dance reality show Farah Khan Malaika Aroroa Arshad Warsi Sony Television Sony TV Sony LIV Aamir Ali Sangeeta Phogat Rajveer Thakur Adrija Sinha Anjali Anand Karuna Pandey Shiv Thakare Shoaib Ibrahim Sreerama Chandra Tanishaa Mukerji Urvashi Dholakia Vivek Dahiya Michael Jackson TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 21:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: What! Sreerama Chandra leaves Malaika Arora heartbroken for this shocking reason; read to know more
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Indian Idol Season 14 : OH NO! Utkarsh Wankhede reveals a shocking secret about Vaibhav Gupta that leaves the judges stumped
MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on...
Woah! Rohit Shetty on making movies suitable for families to watch together, “I take it as a responsibility.”
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is ready with his next release, Indian Police Force which is a cop action drama and will stream on...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhira reminds Armaan about the promise he made to her mother Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Manish finds Akshara and Abhir's picture among Abhira's belongings
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Isha Malviya’s dad warns her against Samarth Jurel tells her to break the relationship; Karan Johar slams her to interfering in Munawar and Ayesha’s matter
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and soon the finale of the show will take place.Isha Malviya is...
Recent Stories
Prabha Atre
RIP! Classical singer Prabha Atre passes away at 92 in Pune
Latest Video
Related Stories
Utkarsh
Indian Idol Season 14 : OH NO! Utkarsh Wankhede reveals a shocking secret about Vaibhav Gupta that leaves the judges stumped
Isha
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Isha Malviya’s dad warns her against Samarth Jurel tells her to break the relationship; Karan Johar slams her to interfering in Munawar and Ayesha’s matter
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Ayesha Khan takes a dig at Isha Malviya’s achievements says “Even after so much achievement you were dating Abhishek and now Samarth”
PANORAMA ENTERTAINMENT
Exclusive! Child actor Ruhaan Kapoor has been roped in for Colors TV's next by Panorama Entertainment titled "Mangal Lakshmi”
Mallika Singh
Exclusive! The angle of Kaurvaki and Ashoka has not been explored and I am excited to be a part of a unique project with historical significance: Mallika Singh
Aakash
Exclusive! Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor Aakash Talwar to enter Ekta Kapoor’s show “Kumkum Bhagya”