Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: What! Sreerama Chandra leaves Malaika Arora heartbroken for this shocking reason; read to know more

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Now in the upcoming episode, Sreerama Chandra will leave Malaika Arora heartbroken for this shocking reason.

He will give a sizzling performance and then instead of Malaika he would ask Raveena to dance with him and the two will give a cute performance which will leave Malaika heartbroken.

The judge would be seen as if she is crying and Farah would be seen consoling her.

Well, everything was done in a gist and at the end the video will leave you in splits.

In every episode, Sreerama has shared his fondness for Malaika but this time he ditched her in a fun way.

There is no doubt that he is a very strong contestant and he is seen as one of the finalists of the show.

