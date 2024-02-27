Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Wow! Check out the hard work done by Manisha Rani during one of her toughest performances on the show

Manisha Rani these days is making headlines for her performance in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where she has emerged as the finalist of the show and here we bring you a BTS video where one can see the hard work that Manisha has put in for her semi - final act.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 20:45
Manisha

MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunted her likeness for Elvish and tried to make him jealous, but she had made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner - up in it.

These days she is making headlines as she is participating in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where she is showcasing her dancing skills and every week she impresses the judges and audiences with her performance.

The actress had finally become the finalist of the show and there is a possibility that she could also be the winner of the show as she is whining all the winning voting polls on social media.

In the semi - finale episode the actress gave a very difficult performance where she danced on melting ice and impressed the judges where she got a standing aviation.

The judges said that it was a "Wow" performance and that she has won their hearts and she deserves to win the show.

In the video one can see how she hurts herself but in spite of that she gives her hundred percent and practices and gives one of her best performances.

Farah Khan says that she has judged so many shows but has never seen such an act.

Well, there is no doubt that Manisha is a strong contestant of the show and she has all the potential to win the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

