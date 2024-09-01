Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Malaika Arora surprises Farah Khan by requesting Arjun Kapoor to do something special

The judges of the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa really get along with each other and their friendship is seen on the show. Now we came across a video where one can see how Malaika surprises Farah Khan on the sets of the show.
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

( ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Kya Baat Hai! Tanishaa Mukerji reveals the contestant she considers competitor says “Shoaib Ibrahim as per his popularity is a threat to me; his fan following cannot be touched”

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

If one has noticed, the judges of the show Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika  Arora get along with each other like a house on fire. We have seen them having fun with each other.

Now we came across a video where Malaika requested Arjun Kapoor to send some food for lunch on the sets of the show so everyone could enjoy the delicious food.

In the video one can see how everyone is enjoying the food where there is chicken, rice, some vegetarian food and the spread really looks delicious.

One can also see how guest judge Raveena Tandon is also enjoying the yummy food.

Well, it’s good to see the judges having a good time and having fun together on the sets of the show.

( ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim and Shiv Thakare rock the stage as they perform together in the “4 Ka Vaar Mein” special episode; leaves the judges stumped

