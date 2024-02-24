Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: WOW! Manisha Rani and Sreerama Chandra give a rocking performance; leave judges speechless

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

This week Saiee Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa will be gracing the semi - finale episode.

In the new promo of the show one can see how the contestants are going all out and giving their best to become the finalist of the show.

In the video one can see how Manisha Rani and Sreerama Chandra give a rocking performance and impress the judges.

Post their performance the judges only said one word - "Wow".

ALSO READ - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar to grace the show to promote Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

Even in the upcoming episode, the trophy of the show will be revealed and one of the contestants would take it back home.

Well, there is no doubt that this time all the contestants are really strong but only one contestant would win the trophy and the audience are finding it difficult to vote and choose their favourite contestant.

Who do you think will lift the trophy for this season?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa : Exclusive! Manisha Rani breaks silence on her project with Shiv Thakare; reveals her toughest competitor