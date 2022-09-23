Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: EMOTIONAL! Paras Kalnawat reveals a shocking secret about his family

MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to politics on the set.

Paras Kalnawat is currently a contestant on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and has been doing quite well and gaining a lot of appreciation.

Paras recently made his way to YouTube. He has uploaded a few videos there. He recently uploaded one more video from behind the scenes of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

He can be seen getting ready for the performance and talking to his fans about how he is feeling. This is from the “family” week of the show when the contestants had to dedicate their performance to a family member.

ALSO READ: Sweet! Paras Kalnawat gets unshaken support for his performances in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 from his Anupamaa co-stars

Paras dedicated his performance to his late father. He can be seen getting emotional about it. We can also see fun glimpses from the set.

Paras’ family including his mother, sister and brother-in-law came on the set to watch his performance. He revealed that it was the first time in 5 years that his family had come on one of his sets. He felt emotional and happy about the whole thing.

Check out the video here:

The judges and his family loved his performance. He is doing really well on the show and winning a lot of hearts.

ALSO READ: WHOA! What’s brewing between Paras Kalnawat and Navika Kotia

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.