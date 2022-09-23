Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: EMOTIONAL! Paras Kalnawat reveals a shocking secret about his family

 Paras Kalnawat is doing quite well on Colors TV’s Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and is being highly loved by the audience. He recently shared a behind the scenes video from the set of the show and revealed a shocking secret. 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 18:51
MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to politics on the set.

Paras Kalnawat is currently a contestant on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and has been doing quite well and gaining a lot of appreciation.

Paras recently made his way to YouTube. He has uploaded a few videos there. He recently uploaded one more video from behind the scenes of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

He can be seen getting ready for the performance and talking to his fans about how he is feeling. This is from the “family” week of the show when the contestants had to dedicate their performance to a family member.

Paras dedicated his performance to his late father.  He can be seen getting emotional about it. We can also see fun glimpses from the set.

Paras’ family including his mother, sister and brother-in-law came on the set to watch his performance. He revealed that it was the first time in 5 years that his family had come on one of his sets. He felt emotional and happy about the whole thing.

Check out the video here:

The judges and his family loved his performance. He is doing really well on the show and winning a lot of hearts.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

