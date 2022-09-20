WHOA! What’s brewing between Paras Kalnawat and Navika Kotia

There seems to be a nice bond blossoming with Paras Kalnawat and Navika Kotia spending time together. Find out more details here.

WHOA! What’s brewing between Paras Kalnawat and Navika Kotia

MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was well appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to politics on the set. He is now a contestant on Colors TV’s dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and is getting a lot of appreciation for his performances.

It looks like a new friendship is blossoming. We can see a special connection between Paras and English Vinglish actress Navika Kotia.
The two are being seen hanging out together frequently these days. Paras took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from their latest outing.
Check it out here:

A few days back, the two went for a drive at night after their shoot. The other day Navika was at Jhalak Dikhla Jaa's set, and posted a video requesting everyone to vote for Paras.

We sense a new spark brewing. The Jhalak Dikhla Jaa contestant and the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress make a great pair. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 18:08

