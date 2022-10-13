Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: WHOA! A new girl gang in the house

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is one of the most popular reality shows which airs on Colors TV. Every season has been a success and this season has made a comeback after 5 years. The celebrities come with their choreographer partners and give their best dance performances. The show has filmmaker Karan Johar and actresses and dancers Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi as the Jury members. The show promises doses of entertainment for the audiences as well, apart from the performances.

Rubina is currently one of the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The fans are loving her performance and pouring in a lot of love.

The fans also love watching glimpses from the sets as they like knowing what the celebs are up to when they are not shooting.

Rubina recently took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful glimpse from the sets of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. We can see Nia, Rubina and recently entered Sriti Jha together. It’s a power pack girl gang.

Nia posted the picture and Rubina shared it saying, “The Gucci Gang.”

Check it out here:

It looks like the rivals in the competition share a great rapport off-screen. Their performances are loved by the audience and the viewers can’t wait to see what new they bring to the table every week.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.