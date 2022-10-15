Jhalak Dikhla jaa 10: WOW! Fans wish to see Rubina Dilaik try THESE dance styles for her upcoming performances

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is one of the most popular reality shows which airs on Colors TV. The show has filmmaker Karan Johar and actresses and dancers Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi as the Jury members. The show promises doses of entertainment for the audiences as well, apart from the performances.

The show is doing really well and the fans love watching their favourite celebs perform. Every week, the contestants come up with something different and win the hearts of the viewers and the judges.

Rubina Dilaik is one such contestant who is winning hearts with her performances. She is doing really well and her graph is getting better every week. She is being praised a lot by the judges and the audiences.

Her performances are so good that the fans now have wishes as to what they want to see her do next. They wish to see her perform on particular songs and try new dance forms.

They have put it out there and Rubina has shared it all.

Check it out here:

It looks exciting and the fans can’t wait to see what she does next. She was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi and was appreciated throughout her journey.

Rubina is a common name when it comes to television. She has an immense fan following and people love her. She is known for Shakti, Chotti Bahu and Jeannie Aur Juju. She has been married to Abhinav Shukla since 2018. Rubina was also a part of Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the winner of the season.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.