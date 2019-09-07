News

Kabir and Pooja's emotional hug; refuse to divorce each other in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Sep 2019 09:47 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Kabir and Pooja's life seems to take a new turn as Rani is all set to play her game.

Kabir and Pooja are getting closer in love, while Anuradha is against it and asks Pooja to divorce Kabir. Anuradha is under Rani's influence.

Anuradha is totally against her daughter now.

This divorce shock brings Pooja and Kabir closer and makes them realize their love.

Kabir and Pooja share an emotional hug and refuse the divorce.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Pooja, Kabir, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Star Plus, Mr Chopra, new drama, dhamaka, kidnapped, Shrenu Parekh, Zain Imam, upcoming episode, Kindnapping Drama, Pooja's allegations,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole...

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa

past seven days