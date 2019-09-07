Kabir and Pooja's emotional hug; refuse to divorce each other in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Kabir and Pooja's life seems to take a new turn as Rani is all set to play her game.

Kabir and Pooja are getting closer in love, while Anuradha is against it and asks Pooja to divorce Kabir. Anuradha is under Rani's influence.

Anuradha is totally against her daughter now.

This divorce shock brings Pooja and Kabir closer and makes them realize their love.

Kabir and Pooja share an emotional hug and refuse the divorce.

