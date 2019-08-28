Kabir to die in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna?

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna will showcase a shocking twist.



Pooja decides to kill Kabir by shooting him.



However, in a turn of events, Kabir rushes to the hospital to save Pooja’s mother.



Shockingly, Pooja’s mother suffers heavy blood loss, and Kabir donates his blood to save her life.



Pooja is touched to see this other side of Kabir.



Further, Pooja overhears Kabir’s conversation in which he says that Pooja should have punished only Prem Mittal amd not the entire family, who was innocent.



It will be interesting to see whether Kabir will actually die.