KAIRA GOALS! Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's mushy pictures remind fans about Kaira Days from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

With Kaira and Kairat, The handsome hunk played Kartik Goenka in the show and ruled several hearts with his stellar performance. Mohsin was not only appreciated for his dashing looks and fine personality but also for his excellent acting chops. From playing a chocolate boy to a responsible husband and a father, Mohsin's character Kartik had explored numerous shades. Wherein Naira Goenka or Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi created a legacy, and with Kaira's romantic supremacy fans have poured immense love on them. Shivangi created a major mark with her character on fans and garnered massive adoration for more than five long years. She gave life to both Naira and Sirat's characters in the show. From being a graceful dancer to being a fierce boxer onscreen, she made a special place in every viewer's heart through her craft.

The iconic duo reunited with music and their mushy pictures reminded fans of the same old Kaira days, they even wanted them to do another project together and their music video somewhere fulfilled the wishes of all the fans. Talking about Yeh Rishta, the show is taken over by the new generation of the show with Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. Fans have accepted the new duo too but the charm and impact that Mohsin and Shivangi had on the viewers are irreplaceable.

Currently, in the show, Aarohi hears Vansh making plans with Reem and feels left out as all of them are celebrating Valentine, so she decides to ruin it for Akshara and Kairav. She acts as if she is speaking to Akshu in front of Manish and reveals the address, while Akshara and Abhimanyu are soaked in love, Manish reaches the garden and gets furious with Akshara. Will this ruin their relationship further?

